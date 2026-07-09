The Delhi High Court directed the Delhi Govt to release Rs 3 lakh to AIIMS within one week for the treatment of a homeless blood cancer patient. The court stated the govt should not insist on documents that the destitute petitioner does not possess.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi Government to extend financial assistance to a homeless blood cancer patient undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), while directing that the assistance be released to the hospital within one week without insisting on documents that the petitioner does not possess.

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Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma passed the order while disposing of a writ petition filed by Vikrant Tiwari, a 37-year-old destitute man suffering from Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (blood cancer). Taking note of the petitioner's circumstances, the Court directed that the Delhi Government should not insist on any document unavailable to him, observing that he is a homeless person residing in a government shelter home.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for AIIMS informed the Court that the petitioner is presently on oral chemotherapy, his condition is stable, and AIIMS will continue to provide him with the necessary treatment.

Court Orders Rs 3 Lakh Assistance

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that Tiwari has no financial means to bear the cost of his treatment and that both the Central Government and the Delhi Government are under a constitutional obligation to provide financial assistance for his life-saving blood cancer treatment. Following these submissions, the Court directed the Delhi Government to release Rs 3 lakh to AIIMS within one week for the petitioner's treatment, without insisting upon documents that he does not possess.

Background of the Plea

The petition had sought directions to AIIMS, the Union Government and the Delhi Government to ensure immediate, uninterrupted and free treatment for Tiwari, who has been battling Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma since 2024. It stated that he is also suffering from tuberculosis (TB) and HIV, is homeless, and survives by undertaking daily wage work whenever his health permits.

According to the plea, AIIMS had estimated the cost of the petitioner's treatment at around Rs 3 lakh. The petitioner claimed that despite approaching AIIMS, the Medical Social Work Officer, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and other authorities for financial assistance, he had not received effective relief, compelling him to approach the High Court.

The petition, filed through Advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, argued that the authorities' inaction violated the petitioner's fundamental right to life and health under the Constitution and relied on judicial precedents recognising the State's obligation to provide life-saving treatment to economically weaker patients.

Recording the assurance given by AIIMS regarding continuation of treatment and issuing the above directions to the Delhi Government, the High Court disposed of the writ petition. (ANI)