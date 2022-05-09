Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China's intent has been to keep boundary issue alive: Army Chief

    "Our aim is to restore the status quo prior to April 2020 in eastern Ladakh. Re-establishing trust and tranquillity on both sides," Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande told Asianet Newsable. 

    China intent has been to keep border issue alive Indian Army Chief Gen Pande
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 9, 2022, 7:33 PM IST

    On the day the India-China standoff in eastern Ladakh completed two years, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande said that China's intent has been to keep the boundary issue alive. 

    In his first formal interaction with the media persons in New Delhi, Gen Pande said, "The basic issue remains the resolution of the border. What we see is that China's intent has been to keep the boundary issue alive."

    Also Read: 5 top priority areas for new Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande

    "What we need as a country is a 'Whole of nation' approach and in the military domain, this is to prevent and counter any attempt to alter the status quo at the LAC," the Army chief added. 

    In response to Asianet Newsable's question about the major challenges ahead of him, the Army chief stated that his foremost challenge is the resolution over the current situation on the northern border, prevailing since April 2020. 

    "Our aim is to restore the status quo prior to April 2020 in eastern Ladakh. Re-establishing trust and tranquillity on both sides," he said. 

    Current situation in Eastern Ladakh

    Gen Pande said that the Indian troops are continuing to hold important positions along the Line of Actual Control. 

    So far 15 rounds of military talks have taken place and 'we are engaging our adversary through diplomatic and military dialogue'. 

    The troops of the two countries have disengaged from several friction points, including South and North Pangong Tso, Gogra and PP-14 (Galwan). The disengagement from the Hot Springs area is yet to take place.

    Other challenges before the new Army Chief

    Besides, the current situation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, the other two challenges are modernisation, transformation, restructuring and ongoing reforms in the force and taking care of officers, JCOs, jawans and ex-servicemen.

    Also Read: Exclusive: 'Kashmiris have understood the agenda of conflict entrepreneurs'

     

    Last Updated May 9, 2022, 8:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive interview with Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey

    Exclusive: 'Kashmiris have understood the agenda of conflict entrepreneurs'

    Meet Vibhram the Made in India UAV helicopter built for the army

    Meet 'Vibhram', the 'Made in India' UAV helicopter built for army

    Veterans fume over non-payment of April pension, Defence ministry clarifies

    Veterans fume over non-payment of April pension, MoD clarifies

    5 top priority areas for new Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande

    5 top priority areas for new Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande

    General Manoj Pande becomes new Army Chief as General MM Naravane retires gcw

    General Manoj Pande becomes new Army Chief as General MM Naravane retires

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai police band recreates iconic song 'An Evening In Paris' - gps

    Watch: Mumbai police band recreates iconic song 'An Evening In Paris'

    Punit Balan Studios Set To Present Most Heart Touching Yet Heart Wrenching Story Of Kashmir The Hindu Boy

    Punit Balan Studios Set To Present Most Heart Touching Yet Heart Wrenching Story Of Kashmir: The Hindu Boy

    Salman Khan Mahesh Babu Prithviraj Sukumaran launch Adivi Sesh major trailer drb

    'Major' Trailer: Adivi Sesh as 26/11 martyr Major Unnikrishnan will evoke the patriot within you

    IPL 2022: MI fans wish Suryakumar Yadav speedy recovery after injury rules batter out of season snt

    IPL 2022: MI fans wish Suryakumar Yadav speedy recovery after injury rules batter out of season

    Ranveer Singh Jayeshbhai Jordaar scene that Delhi HC wants to see drb

    The Jayeshbhai Jordaar scene Delhi HC wants to see

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon