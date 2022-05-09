China's intent has been to keep boundary issue alive: Army Chief

"Our aim is to restore the status quo prior to April 2020 in eastern Ladakh. Re-establishing trust and tranquillity on both sides," Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande told Asianet Newsable.

On the day the India-China standoff in eastern Ladakh completed two years, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande said that China's intent has been to keep the boundary issue alive.

In his first formal interaction with the media persons in New Delhi, Gen Pande said, "The basic issue remains the resolution of the border. What we see is that China's intent has been to keep the boundary issue alive."

Also Read: 5 top priority areas for new Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande

"What we need as a country is a 'Whole of nation' approach and in the military domain, this is to prevent and counter any attempt to alter the status quo at the LAC," the Army chief added.

In response to Asianet Newsable's question about the major challenges ahead of him, the Army chief stated that his foremost challenge is the resolution over the current situation on the northern border, prevailing since April 2020.

"Our aim is to restore the status quo prior to April 2020 in eastern Ladakh. Re-establishing trust and tranquillity on both sides," he said.

Current situation in Eastern Ladakh

Gen Pande said that the Indian troops are continuing to hold important positions along the Line of Actual Control.

So far 15 rounds of military talks have taken place and 'we are engaging our adversary through diplomatic and military dialogue'.

The troops of the two countries have disengaged from several friction points, including South and North Pangong Tso, Gogra and PP-14 (Galwan). The disengagement from the Hot Springs area is yet to take place.

Other challenges before the new Army Chief

Besides, the current situation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, the other two challenges are modernisation, transformation, restructuring and ongoing reforms in the force and taking care of officers, JCOs, jawans and ex-servicemen.

Also Read: Exclusive: 'Kashmiris have understood the agenda of conflict entrepreneurs'