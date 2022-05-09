3 'loud and clear' lessons for Indian Army from Russia-Ukraine war

General Manoj Pande said wars need not necessarily be short or swift; they could prolong in a manner the current conflict is.

Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande on Monday listed three lessons that could be learnt from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Responding to a query from media persons, General Pande said wars need not necessarily be short or swift and could prolong in a manner the current conflict is. "...It has an important lesson for us. The relevance of conventional war still remains. We are seeing many platforms like air defence guns, artillery guns, missiles systems, rockets, and tanks being employed in this war in one way or the other," he said. "It also tells us that wars need not necessarily be short and swift. It could prolong in a manner the current conflict is," he added. Also Read: China's intent has been to keep boundary issue alive: Army Chief

The Army Chief further said, "The second important lesson would be for us to try and be self-reliant in terms of weapons, armaments, equipment and spares from outside." "Increasing self-reliance and decreasing our dependence on outside sources is an important lesson. We are dependent on certain weapon systems, especially in the areas of air defence, rockets, missiles and certain tanks from Russia and Ukraine," Gen Pande said, adding that "We have already started this in keeping with the 'Make in India' initiative as also to attain 'Aatmanirbharta'."

Talking about the immediate impact, the Indian Army chief said that the supply chain of certain spares and ammunition has got impacted to some extent. However, he maintained that 'we have adequate stocks to last for a reasonable period of time'. He also said that the force is also looking at certain alternate mitigation measures and identifying alternate sources from friendly foreign countries. "This is also an opportunity -- In the long term -- for the private industry to step up production and meet the requirements," he said. The third important issue is the aspect of non-contact or non-kinetic warfare. The lesson has come out loud and clear.