'Prove in 24 hours or...' West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari on claim that he called Sikh cop Khalistani (WATCH)

Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari denies accusations that he made derogatory remarks towards a Sikh IPS officer during a confrontation and issued an ultimatum for proof, while the West Bengal Police condemned the alleged remarks

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has given a 24-hour ultimatum to ADG South Bengal to prove that he made a Khalistani jibe against the Sikh IPS officer. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that he would sue the officer for defamation if the latter failed to prove the claim.

Adhikari found himself embroiled in a dispute following allegations that he made a derogatory remark against a Sikh IPS officer. The incident occurred during a confrontation between Adhikari and Jaspreet Singh, an IPS officer, who was reportedly preventing their entry into North 24 Parganas district's Sandeshkhali area. The BJP leaders were in Sandeshkhali in response to allegations of sexual assaults against women by individuals associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In the midst of the confrontation, Adhikari purportedly directed a 'Khalistani' slur towards the Sikh officer, prompting outrage and condemnation from various quarters. The term 'Khalistani' is associated with the demand for a separate Sikh state and is often considered derogatory when used inappropriately.

The West Bengal Police swiftly responded to the incident, condemning Adhikari's alleged remarks as 'malicious,' 'racial,' and 'communally inciting.' In a social media statement, they expressed solidarity with the officer, emphasizing the need to uphold religious tolerance and respect for diversity.

Adhikari, however, has vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that he did not make any derogatory remarks. He issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Additional Director General (ADG) of South Bengal, challenging him to provide evidence to substantiate the claims. Adhikari warned that failure to do so would result in legal action for defamation against the officer.

The controversy has ignited a broader conversation about religious sensitivities and political discourse in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee swiftly condemned the alleged remarks, emphasizing the state's commitment to protecting social harmony and ensuring justice for all communities.

