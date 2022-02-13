  • Facebook
    Priyanka Gandhi rules out rift with brother Rahul Gandhi, says 'Can sacrifice life for him'

    "I am willing to give my life for my brother (Rahul Gandhi), and he is willing to do the same for me. There is division in the BJP, but not in the Congress," Priyanka Gandhi stated.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 13, 2022, 4:33 PM IST
    Priyanka Gandhi, Congress national secretary, said on Sunday that she would give her life for her brother Rahul Gandhi, ruling out a disagreement between them. She said, "I am willing to give my life for my brother (Rahul Gandhi), and he is willing to do the same for me. There is division in the BJP, but not in the Congress." She was replying to a query on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claim that the siblings had a "rift." "The dispute exists only in Yogi ji's thoughts. It looks he is stating this in light of the BJP schism between him, Modi ji, and Amit Shah ji," she added.

    Gandhi was speaking at a "Navi Soch, Nava Punjab" public forum in Kotkapura, Punjab, ahead of the impending state Assembly elections. Elections for 117 members of the Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20. The tally of votes will begin on March 10.

    The Congress national secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh has been leading her party's election campaign in the state, where it is up against the incumbent BJP and the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. When questioned about the party's CM face in UP last month, Gandhi said, "Are you seeing any face from UP in the Congress?" Later, in an interview, the Congress leader explained that she is not the lone face of the party and that she had stated this in a "somewhat exaggerated" manner.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2022, 4:40 PM IST
