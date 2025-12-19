Kerala has achieved 100% digitisation of enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, announced Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U. Kelkar. The draft electoral roll is set for publication on December 23.

Kerala Achieves 100% Digitisation of Enumeration Forms

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U. Kelkar announced that Kerala has achieved 100% digitisation of the enumeration forms under the SIR process, and mentioned that the draft of the state electoral roll will be published on December 23. This announcement was made after the enumeration period under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala, which concluded on December 18, 2025. The Kerala CEO said 24.81 lakh uncollectibles have been identified in the state. He further noted that the list of uncollectibles has been shared with the state's political parties.

"The enumeration phase of the SIR is going to be completed tonight at 12 midnight in Kerala, and at 10 AM, Kerala has achieved 100% digitisation of the enumeration forms. On the 23rd of December, we will be publishing the draft electoral roll, and as part of the digitisation process, we have identified 24.81 lakhs of people who are uncollectible... So the list of uncollectibles, which we also call the ASD list, has been shared with the political parties... After the 23rd of December, for about a month, we have the period of claims and objections wherein the booth-level agents, the political parties or the people themselves can raise the claims and objections..." Kelkar said in a press conference.

West Bengal Publishes Draft Electoral Rolls

Earlier, the Election Commission published the draft rolls for West Bengal on December 16, following the SIR of voter lists, with 58,20,899 electors, accounting for 7.59 per cent, deleted due to death, being untraceable, or permanent migration. According to a press release by the Election Commission, out of a total 7,66,37,529 voters, 7,08,16,630 electors have submitted their enumeration forms as of December 11. The poll body stated that genuine electors can still be added back in the electoral rolls during the Claims and Objections period from December 16 to January 15, 2026.

"The successful completion of this phase is the result of coordinated efforts of DEOs of all 24 districts, 294 EROs, 3059 AEROs, and BLOs deployed at 80,681 polling booths, supported by volunteers. Field representatives of all eight recognised political parties, including their District Presidents, also actively participated, with as many as 1,81,454 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by them," the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal said. (ANI)