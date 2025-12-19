Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami invited pilgrims to Omkareshwar Temple, Baba Kedar's winter seat. He also reviewed plans for the 2027 Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, assuring a grand, divine, and well-managed event for all devotees.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday invited devotees and tourists to visit the Shri Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, Rudraprayag district during the Winter Pilgrimage.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Dhami wrote that the temple "serves as the winter throne site for Baba Kedar and is an unparalleled center of faith, devotion, and tradition." "During the winter season, when the doors of Baba Kedarnath close, the worship and rituals of Baba's Panchmukhi Utsav idol (the portable deity palanquin) are duly performed in this very temple in Ukhimath. During your winter pilgrimage, be sure to visit this sacred region," he added.

Preparations Underway for Kumbh Mela 2027

Earlier, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister stressed that the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar in 2027 is a significant opportunity for the state.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Dhami offered prayers at the Daksheshwar Mahadev Temple in Kankhal, Haridwar, and also visited the revered Siddhpeeth Hanumangarhi Temple. At the Daksheshwar Mahadev Temple, the Chief Minister performed Dugdha Abhishek and offered prayers seeking blessings for the state's progress and prosperity, as well as for the successful, grand, and divine organisation of the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

"The Kumbh Mela and the Kumbh city of Haridwar hold immense importance not only in the country but across the world. The state government is undertaking concrete measures to ensure the Kumbh Mela is organised in a divine and grand manner," CM Dhami said, as per the CMO.

"Effective arrangements are being made to expand the Kumbh Mela area and to ensure convenience, smooth movement, and security for the devotees visiting the fair, so that people from across the country and the world return with a memorable experience," he emphasised.

Expressing gratitude for the blessings received from saints and seers, the Chief Minister appealed to them and the local residents to continue their support and cooperation for the successful organisation of the upcoming Kumbh Mela. (ANI)