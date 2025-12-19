Dense fog across Delhi and northern India disrupted flight operations at IGI Airport on Friday. The airport initiated CAT III procedures due to low visibility. Airlines, including IndiGo, have issued advisories for potential flight delays.

Dense fog in the early morning hours across Delhi and parts of northern India continued to affect visibility on Friday, disrupting flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Delhi International Airport said operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to low visibility. CAT III is a category of Instrument Landing System (ILS) that offers lower minimums for visibility and decision height. CAT III allows for almost zero visibility landings in some cases. Advanced equipment and pilot training are required for CAT III approaches.

"Dense fog is impacting flight schedules, and operations are currently under CAT III conditions. Our on-ground teams are working in close coordination with all stakeholders to assist passengers and provide necessary support across all terminals. For real-time flight updates, please reach out to your respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding," said in a statement.

Airlines Issue Advisories

Meanwhile, IndiGo also issued a travel advisory, noting that early-morning fog in Delhi and across parts of northern India is affecting flight operations. https://x.com/IndiGo6E/status/2001760280171450474?s=20

In a post on X, IndiGo wrote, "Early-morning fog in Delhi and across parts of northern India is reducing visibility and disrupting flight operations. We seek your understanding, as this is a seasonal occurrence, and flight movements are being managed accordingly to ensure safe and orderly operations. Customers travelling in the early hours may experience delays or revised timings. We recommend checking the latest flight status prior to leaving for the airport, goindigo.in/flight-status."

The airline is monitoring the weather, coordinating with authorities, and adjusting operations to help passengers. "Our teams are actively monitoring weather conditions and coordinating with air traffic authorities. Wherever possible, we are making operational adjustments to minimise inconvenience and ensure customer support remains available across all key touchpoints. We will keep you informed and get you on your way as soon as conditions permit," post added on X.

Poor Air Quality in Delhi

The national capital, Delhi, woke up to poor air quality on Friday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 387 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (ANI)