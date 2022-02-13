  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi claims Amarinder Singh govt was run by BJP-led Centre

    "Aam Aadmi Party has come from RSS... AAP officials declare they are ideologically more connected to BJP than BJP leaders," Priyanka Gandhi stated during a public event in Kotkapura.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 13, 2022, 2:52 PM IST
    Congress national general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday, stated that the Punjab administration was being governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party from Delhi, which was led by former state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. She attempted to explain the change in leadership in Punjab that had led to Singh's resignation from the Congress.
    "For the past five years, Punjab has been governed by the Congress party. However, this administration had moved its headquarters from Punjab to Delhi, and was now led by the BJP rather than the Congress," Vadra said. She said this hidden alliance has now come out in public, and it was the reason behind bringing Charanjit Singh Channi as CM.

    She slammed the Aam Aadmi Party, claiming that it arose from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), despite AAP officials officially declaring their allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party. "Aam Aadmi Party has sprung from RSS... AAP officials declare they are ideologically more connected to BJP than BJP leaders," Priyanka Gandhi stated during a public event in Kotkapura. Further attacking the AAP's claims of progress in Delhi, she stated, "In the name of educational and healthcare facilities in Delhi, there is nothing. It is critical to understand the truth about political parties and their leaders."

    Channi took over for Singh after he resigned from the position in September last year due to party infighting. Singh ended his relationship with Congress on a sour note. Singh eventually formed his political party and joined forces with the BJP. Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Party is a coalition with the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Samyukt). Punjab will vote on February 20, and the results will be announced on March 10.

