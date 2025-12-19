HP Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri participated in the 'Guru Ka Langar' at IGMC Shimla in memory of his late wife. He lauded the organizers for their selfless service and assured government support for such humanitarian initiatives.

Deputy CM Participates in Langar Service at IGMC Shimla

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri participated in the 'Guru Ka Langar' service at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, and rendered voluntary service. He dedicated the service in memory of his late wife, Simmi Agnihotri.

Agnihotri said that services like 'Guru Ka Langar' are a true example of selfless service to humanity, adding that through this initiative, three meals per day were being served to needy patients and their attendants with love, dignity, and compassion, thereby strengthening the spirit of service and empathy in society.

The Almighty Blessings Society has organised this langar for several years. Appreciating their efforts, Agnihotri lauded the founder, Sarabjeet Singh Bobby, for his unwavering dedication and commitment to this noble humanitarian service over the past 11 years.

He said such initiatives serve as an inspiration to society and stand as a shining example of service, cooperation, and sensitivity. After the service, the Deputy Chief Minister extended his best wishes to all the volunteers associated with the organisation for their selfless efforts and stated that the government would always encourage and support such social and humanitarian initiatives.

Himachal Pradesh Government Boosts Healthcare

IGMC, Shimla, has been well known for its advanced healthcare facilities.

New Initiatives and Digital Health Systems

Recently, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government has taken several initiatives in this direction, including establishing the PGI Satellite Centre in Una, providing advanced equipment, and expanding the Him Care Scheme at the hospital.

The government is also focusing on adopting digital health systems to improve primary healthcare services and strengthen the workforce. The Chief Minister said the integration of digital health information systems from the sub-centre level to the state level aims to improve efficiency in healthcare services.

Strengthening the Healthcare Workforce

The state government had increased the remuneration of essential technical staff, including radiographers and X-ray technicians.

To address staff shortages in the health department, the government had approved the recruitment of 200 medical officers, 38 assistant professors in various super-speciality departments, and 400 staff nurses as job trainees. This was done to enhance the efficiency of medical colleges and hospitals across the state and to ensure easier access to specialised healthcare facilities. (ANI)