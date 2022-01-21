UP Election 2022: 'Can you see any other face', Priyanka Gandhi hints at being Congress' CM face

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra replied, do you find any other face? Then?, when asked about the face of Congress chief minister in the UP state

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a tricky way revealed that she could be the face for the chief ministerial candidate for the next month's Uttar Pardesh Assembly election.

On Friday, while releasing a manifesto for the youth in Uttar Pradesh, outlining job creation, Priyanka Gandhi was asked about the face of Congress chief minister in the state against BJP's Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party's head Akhilesh Yadav. She replied, do you find any other face? Then? The reply was relatively straightforward to understand that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could be the face of the Congress party in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

Gandhi Vadra, till now has stayed away from electoral politics, but now is indicating that she is now ready. However, it is not confirmed yet; and no official announcement has been made. Neither Yogi Adityanath nor Akhilesh Yadav has ever contested state elections. However, possibilities are high this time.

All the candidates might compete in the upcoming UP assembly election. Yogi Adityanath of Bharatiya Janata Party will contest from Gorakhpur and Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party from Karhal, in the central UP's Mainpuri, which elected his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, to Lok Sabha. Both became the Chief Minister and later were elected to the states' Legislative Council.

Similar options are open for Gandhi Vadra on a post-election alliance with other parties to prevent BJP from coming into power. She said if such situations arise, we would consider that. If such conditions occur, we would want our agenda for women and youth to be fulfilled in any such dispensation.

In 2017, Congress and the Samajwadi Party allied, but the joined force was tanked. Congress won 7 seats, and the Samajwadi Party won 47 seats (down from the 224 in 2012).