    Prior permission must to use loudspeakers at religious places in Maharashtra

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 18, 2022, 2:08 PM IST

    The Maharashtra government has announced the use of the loudspeaker can be done only with proper and prior permission. The State Home Department is estimated to formally announce the new guideline after the meeting of the state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and DGP to instruct him to direct all police commissioners and officers on the same.

    Nashik has already started the crackdown with the city commissioner instructing all religious institutions to take permission to use loudspeakers. 

    May 3 is the last day to seek permission, and if failed, the loudspeaker will be confiscated from all religious bodies. Also, a formal inquiry will be conducted if anyone plays loudspeakers over the acceptable decibel level.

    The demand raised by MNS chief Raj Thackeray at a Gudi Padwa rally to remove loudspeakers outside mosques has snowballed into a major controversy in the state, with several politicians joining the debate. After raising the demand at the Gudi Padwa rally, Raj Thackeray reiterated his threat and asked the government to remove the loudspeaker until May 3. Otherwise, his party would perform Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosques.

    In response to the threats, the Maharashtra government stated it would not allow anyone to vitiate the state's atmosphere. While Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut stated that decibel level rules are already in place, deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said Raj Thackeray should not be given such importance. 

    The Maharashtra Home Minister earlier stated that they ruled out the removal of the loudspeakers from mosques or temples and clearly indicated that loudspeakers are permitted within the given decibel limit and if anyone violets the rule, they'll face legal action.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2022, 2:08 PM IST
