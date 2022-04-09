Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "Intelligence failure": Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar over NCP's Sharad Pawar's residence attack

    On Friday, nearly 100 MSRTC employees protested outside NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai.

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 9, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

    Maharashtra Deputy Cheif Minister Ajit Pawar admitted an "intelligence failure" on Saturday, a day after Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) protests outside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) head Sharad Pawar's residence blew up. Ajit Pawar stated that a senior police official had been appointed to do an investigation. 

    About 100 MSRTC strikers protested outside the NCP supremo's residence in Mumbai on Friday. Protesters raised slogans against Sharad Pawar and threw stones at his home. They blamed Pawar for their defeats, claiming he did "nothing to address their issues." According to a senior police official, over 100 demonstrators were detained on Friday, including women. They were transported to the Yellow Gate police stations, where an FIR was filed against them under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

    On Saturday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stated that the protests were a "conspiracy". Additionally, it was revealed who was behind it. Sharad Pawar had no connection with the ST worker's strike. Someone is attempting to disturb the political and social atmosphere in the state. 

    On Friday, Home Minsiter Dilip Walse Patil stated that MSRTC workers were misled. He added that he had given instructions to Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey and joint commissioner (law and order) Vishwas Nangre Patil to look into the and take strict action against those responsible. 

    Thousands of MSRTC employees have been on strike since November 2021, demanding that they be treated the same as state government employees and that the cash-strapped transportation corporation be merged with the government.

    On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court ordered protesters to return to work by April 22. Following the court rulings, Anil Parab, the state Transport Minister, announced that no action would be taken against personnel who resumed work by the deadline set by the HC.

    Following the decision, at least 10,000 striking employees returned to work in Pune on Thursday.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
