    Religion isn't bigger than law: Raj Thackeray on loudspeaker row

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 17, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

    Amid the continuing loudspeaker controversy, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena head Raj Thackeray, stated on Sunday in a press conference that his desire to remove loudspeakers from mosques was not motivated by his hostility to Muslims offering prayers. Also, his party opposes riots in Maharashtra.

    Raj Thackeray stated that they don't wish for riots in Maharashtra. No one is against praying, but if they (Muslims) do it on loudspeakers, we (Hindus) will also use loudspeakers. Muslims must understand that religion is not greater than the law. Post-May 3, We'll see what to do, he added. 

    Additionally, the MNS chief announced that he will visit Ayodhya on June 5 to seek the blessings of Lord Ram and urged 'Hindu brothers' to 'be prepared' if loudspeakers are not removed from mosques by May 3.

    Previously, during the Gudi Padwa rally, Raj Thackeray issued an ultimatum to shut down loudspeakers in mosques by May 3. 

    Following his remark, the Maharashtra government took a firm stance against Thackeray. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut even compared Raj Thackeray's influence in Maharashtra to that of Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh.

    In his statement on Sunday, Raut stated that there had been attempts to jeopardise the peace in Maharashtra, but the people and police here are calm. Some persons were on a mission to incite riots in the name of Ram and Hanuman through the state's 'new Owaisi', 'Hindu Owaisi, which they won't let happen.'

    Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut, in a veiled jab at the BJP, stated on Sunday that igniting communal fires in the name of Shriram is an insult to the very "idea of Lord Ram."

    Raut added that Lord Ram would be agitated by the incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, where communal clashes on Ram Navami resulted in the installation of a curfew.

    In his weekly column 'Rokhthok', Raut remarked that if someone wishes to stoke the fire of fundamentalism and upset the calm to win elections, they are sowing the seeds of a second partition.

    Citing the communal clashes in multiple pockets of the country on Ram Navami on April 10, Raut stated it's not a good sign. He alleged that previously, Ram Navami's processions were all about culture and religion. But now, brandishing swords and communal discord is being fomented. Violence erupted as a result of the uproar raised outside mosques.

