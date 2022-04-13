'Raj Thackeray is not that important': Ajit Pawar over MNS chief's threat over mosque's loudspeakers

On Tuesday, Raj Thackeray warned the state government to pull down the loudspeakers in mosques by May 3.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated on Wednesday that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena head Raj Thackeray and his threats should not be taken seriously. On Tuesday, Raj Thackeray warned the state government to pull down the loudspeakers placed in mosques by May 3. Referring to the same, the Deputy CM of the state said that when the right time comes, he'll talk about the matter. He added that he has an answer for every question.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray again called to shut loudspeakers in mosques. Additionally, he threatened the state government with an ultimatum, stating that the loudspeakers should be pulled down by May 3 or else they would play Hanuman Chalisa on speakers. He added that this is a social issue, not religious. And he will not go back on this subject.

Following the same, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam stated that if a single loudspeaker is removed from the city, it would be a great matter of shame.

Raj Thackeray also added that Prime Minister should implement the Unifrom Civil Code in the country.

Shiv Sena, Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party, all the three ruling parties, have opposed the stand of Raj Thackeray. This matter has also triggered a row in Karnatak.

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena MP, previously stated that the state government has guidelines governing the decibel level of loudspeakers outside mosques.

