Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Raj Thackeray is not that important': Ajit Pawar over MNS chief's threat over mosque's loudspeakers

    On Tuesday, Raj Thackeray warned the state government to pull down the loudspeakers in mosques by May 3. 

    Raj Thackeray is not that important: Ajit Pawar over MNS chief's threat over mosque's loudspeakers - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 2:31 PM IST

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated on Wednesday that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena head Raj Thackeray and his threats should not be taken seriously. On Tuesday, Raj Thackeray warned the state government to pull down the loudspeakers placed in mosques by May 3. Referring to the same, the Deputy CM of the state said that when the right time comes, he'll talk about the matter. He added that he has an answer for every question. 

    MNS chief Raj Thackeray again called to shut loudspeakers in mosques. Additionally, he threatened the state government with an ultimatum, stating that the loudspeakers should be pulled down by May 3 or else they would play Hanuman Chalisa on speakers. He added that this is a social issue, not religious. And he will not go back on this subject. 

    Following the same, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam stated that if a single loudspeaker is removed from the city, it would be a great matter of shame. 

    Raj Thackeray also added that Prime Minister should implement the Unifrom Civil Code in the country. 

    Shiv Sena, Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party, all the three ruling parties, have opposed the stand of Raj Thackeray. This matter has also triggered a row in Karnatak. 

    Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena MP, previously stated that the state government has guidelines governing the decibel level of loudspeakers outside mosques.

    Also Read: SC agrees to consider hearing Nawab Malik’s plea against ED arrest

    Also Read: 'Will question Centre over Somaiya's location': Maharashtra HM on missing Kirit Somaiya over INS Vikrant case

    Also Read:  Maharashtra govt announces summer holidays for schools from May 2

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 2:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Intelligence failure : Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar over NCP's Sharad Pawar's residence attack -adt

    "Intelligence failure": Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar over NCP's Sharad Pawar's residence attack

    Uma Bharti to perform Jalabhishek at Someshwar Dham in Raisen, that opens once a year on Mahashivratri -adt

    Uma Bharti to perform Jalabhishek at Someshwar Dham in Raisen, that opens once a year on Mahashivratri

    MSRTC protesters outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence detained by police - adt

    MSRTC protesters outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence detained by police

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-led MP govt after journalists forced to stripped -adt

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-led MP govt after journalists forced to stripped

    Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar urges Centre to rethink over gas rates hike -adt

    Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar urges Centre to rethink over gas rates hike

    Recent Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt wedding Karan Johar wishes the couple for new beginning and more drb

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Karan Johar wishes the couple for ‘new beginning and more’

    football Clamour for Benzema's 'deserving' Ballon d'Or honour grows after Champions League heroics snt

    Clamour for Benzema's 'deserving' Ballon d'Or honour grows after Champions League heroics

    East Bengal ends association with Shree Cement; hunts for new investor before ISL 2022-23-ayh

    East Bengal ends association with Shree Cement; hunts for new investor before ISL 2022-23

    Nawaz Sharif likely to return to Pakistan post Eid as Shehbaz Sharif orders diplomatic passport reports gcw

    Nawaz Sharif likely to return to Pakistan post Eid as PM Shehbaz orders diplomatic passport

    No heatwave for Delhi's residents for next 6 days: IMD - adt

    No heatwave for Delhi's residents for next 6 days: IMD

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon