    President Murmu, PM Modi extend Christmas wishes to citizens

    On the occasion of Christmas, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their greetings to the people of India.

    President Murmu, PM Modi extend Christmas wishes to citizens
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

    New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to all fellow citizens on the occasion of Christmas on Monday. She urged the citizens to recall the teachings of Jesus Christ and resolve to work together. 

    Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote, "Merry Christmas to all! This festival of joy spreads the message of harmony, love and compassion. Let us recall the teachings of Jesus Christ and resolve to work together for well-being and prosperity of one and all."

    On the eve of Christmas, the President sent a message to the people of India and said "On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my hearty greetings to all fellow citizens, especially the Christian brothers and sisters."

    She said, "The festival of Christmas, celebrated on the birthday of Jesus Christ, gives the message of love and compassion. This festival also inspires us for selfless service to the humanity. The teachings of Jesus Christ are always relevant to maintain peace and harmony in the society."

    The President added, "On this holy festival, let everyone rekindle the spirit of mercy and compassion and follow the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives”.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his warm wishes on the occasion of Christmas.

    He said, "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all. Let’s celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes, and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of Lord Christ."

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
