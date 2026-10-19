Former India coach Ravi Shastri urged India to manage Jasprit Bumrah's workload, prioritising Test cricket while using him sparingly in white-ball games ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. The aim is to preserve his fitness for crucial Tests against New Zealand.

Former Team India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri implored selectors and team management to exercise caution with their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's workload, advising that the pace spearhead should not feature continuously across all three formats.

Jasprit Bumrah’s workload has been a topic of discussion since India’s Test tour of England, where the 32-year-old played only three out of five matches, prompting the team management to carefully schedule his appearances across gruelling tours. Due to his recurring back issue, national selectors have consistently adopted a cautious approach to his workload management.

Following the 2023 ODI World Cup Final, Jasprit Bumrah only featured in T20Is and Tests, with the team management prioritising his availability for the T20 World Cup 2026, where he played a crucial role in the Men in Blue’s successful title defence on home soil. Now, with the 2027 ODI World Cup in sight, Shastri believes India must map out a strategic approach to preserve their premier fast bowler.

Also Read: Cheteshwar Pujara reveals his India XI for the first NZ Test match

‘No Need to Play all Three Formats’

As the 2027 ODI World Cup is currently a major focus for Team India, given that the Men in Blue aim to build momentum for the tournament in South Africa, the former India head coach stressed the importance of selectively using the 32-year-old pacer.

Speaking to the Times of India (TOI), Ravi Shastri reckoned that Jasprit Bumrah should not be playing all three formats, but rather focus primarily on Test cricket while featuring sporadically in ODIs and T20Is leading up to the marquee event.

“I don't think he should play all three formats until the World Cup,” the former India captain said.

“He should focus primarily on Test cricket and feature sporadically in ODIs and T20Is. I'd rather preserve him for the two Tests in New Zealand, where he'll be crucial," he added.

Ravi Shastri worked closely with Jasprit Bumrah during his tenure as Team India head coach and understands the physically demanding nature of his unique bowling action better than most.

Bumrah made his Test debut in South Africa when Shastri was at the helm as head coach back in January 2018, launching a sensational red-ball career that has since seen him establish himself as one of the world's finest fast bowlers.

How Crucial Is the New Zealand Tour for Jasprit Bumrah?

Jasprit Bumrah has been included in India’s T20I squad for the two-match series against New Zealand nd is not part of the T20I and ODI squads, as the team management and selectors rested him from the shorter white-ball formats to keep him fresh for the red-ball assignments.

The non-inclusion of Bumrah in the ODI squad, although he is apparently part of India’s 2027 World Cup plans, is part of a long-term roadmap aimed at prolonging his career and ensuring maximum impact during major red-ball series and ICC tournaments.

The 32-year-old was rested from the entire white-ball series against West Indies, allowing younger seamers to take on greater responsibilities while the lead fast bowler recharges for upcoming high-intensity fixtures. Since Team India’s current focus is on qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, the Indian think tank views the 32-year-old as an indispensable asset for the marquee long-format fixtures.

With two crucial Test matches against New Zealand, Bumrah's availability could prove decisive in India's bid to strengthen their position in the World Test Championship standings. Having picked up nine wickets in five Test matches in New Zealand, Bumrah will be keen to improve his record and deliver crucial breakthroughs in the upcoming two-Test series.

Therefore, the importance of preserving Bumrah's fitness cannot be overstated as India balance their WTC ambitions with preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Also Read: Shubman Gill to lead India in first 3 ODIs vs NZ, Shreyas Iyer later