The Samajwadi Party has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to attend the special Parliament session and vote against the proposed Delimitation and Constitution Amendment Bills introduced by the Centre.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday issued a three-line whip directing all its Lok Sabha members to remain present in the House throughout the upcoming special session of Parliament and vote against the Centre's proposed delimitation Bills. The directive, issued by party MP and Chief Whip Dharmendra Yadav on November 28, instructs all SP members to attend the proceedings from November 30 to December 3, 2026, and oppose the proposed legislation when put to vote.

In the whip, Yadav said, "The special session of Parliament is commencing on Monday, November 30, 2026, and is scheduled to continue until Thursday, December 3, 2026. During the session, the government is introducing the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026." He further directed all party MPs to remain present and vote against the Bills. "All Samajwadi Party members in the Lok Sabha are hereby instructed to remain present in the House throughout the session and vote against the Bills when they are put to vote," the whip stated.

The SP's directive comes amid heightened political activity ahead of the special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals on delimitation and women's reservation. Other Opposition parties, including the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), have also issued three-line whips directing their Lok Sabha MPs to remain present during the proceedings. The AITC has directed its MPs to attend all sittings from November 30 to December 4 and support the party's stand on the important business scheduled to be taken up in the House. Similarly, NCP-SP Chief Whip Amol Kolhe has instructed party MPs to remain present during the same period and support the party's position.

The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. The package also proposes a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the strength of State Legislative Assemblies. It is aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

Meanwhile, the Centre's efforts to secure the required two-thirds majority for the constitutional amendment have received a boost after the DMK, YSRCP and NCP-SP indicated support for the revised proposals, taking the NDA's estimated tally in the Lok Sabha to around 354 MPs. The DMK has supported the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states while insisting that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of representation must remain protected. However, the estimated NDA tally remains short of the 360 votes required for a two-thirds majority if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting. The Opposition has supported women's reservation but objected to linking its implementation with delimitation, demanding that the exercise be based on the latest Census data. The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining SC/ST-reserved seats, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051. (ANI)