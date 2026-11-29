Manickam Tagore has called for collective opposition against the proposed Delimitation Bill, alleging it threatens democracy. Meanwhile, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is in Delhi to strategize with other states against the proposal.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore on Sunday said the battle ahead over the proposed delimitation bill was bigger than any individual or political party, calling for collective efforts to protect democracy and the Constitution, ahead of Parliament’s special sitting beginning Monday, November 30. In a post on X, Tagore called for people to come together to protect democratic values, the Constitution and the voice of the people, alleging that there was an attempt to undermine democracy. “The battle ahead is bigger than any individual or any political party. Let us work together to save our democracy. There is an attempt to murder it. We must stand together to protect the Constitution, democracy and the voice of the people,” he wrote. After our visit to Thoothukudi,We travelled to Madurai to catch my flight to Delhi. We landed in Delhi at 1 AM, and the level of pollution and the quality of air were deeply disturbing. Today is going to be an important day. Let us have some patience and wait for the developments. I will be in Delhi until December 2 to attend the extended Parliament session. The battle ahead is bigger than any individual or any political party. Let us work together to save our democracy. There is an attempt to murder it. We must stand together to protect the Constitution, democracy and the voice of the people. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) November 29, 2026

Tagore also said he had travelled to Madurai after visiting Thoothukudi to catch his flight to Delhi. He mentioned that he landed in the national capital at 1 am and expressed concern over the pollution levels and air quality. “After our visit to Thoothukudi, we travelled to Madurai to catch my flight to Delhi. We landed in Delhi at 1 AM, and the level of pollution and the quality of air were deeply disturbing,” he said.

Tagore also indicated that Sunday would be an important day, urging people to wait patiently for further developments. “Today is going to be an important day. Let us have some patience and wait for the developments,” he said. He said he would remain in Delhi until December 2 to attend the extended Parliament session. “I will be in Delhi until December 2 to attend the extended Parliament session,” he added.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also arrived in the national capital to participate in crucial political discussions over the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise and its potential impact on political representation of southern states. The Chief Minister’s Delhi visit assumes political significance as the Congress leadership seeks to evolve a common strategy among southern states to oppose the proposed delimitation formula. Revanth Reddy is expected to meet the Chief Ministers and senior leaders of other Congress-ruled states to discuss the implications of the proposed changes in the representation of states in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies. The Delimitation Bill is proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present. (ANI)