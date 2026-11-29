Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is meeting DMK and NCP-SP leaders to discuss the government's proposed delimitation and women's reservation bills ahead of the special Parliamentary session beginning on November 30.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin in Chennai and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday amid deliberations within the INDIA bloc over the Centre's proposed delimitation and women's reservation Bills. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also likely to accompany him.

The proposed meetings come ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. The revised proposals also provide for a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the strength of State Legislative Assemblies. The package aims to facilitate the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

The meetings assume significance as the DMK and NCP-SP have indicated support for the revised delimitation proposals. The DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, has backed the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states, while insisting that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of representation must not be reduced. The NCP-SP, an INDIA bloc constituent with eight Lok Sabha MPs, has also indicated support for the revised proposals. However, the party did not attend the INDIA bloc meeting held on Saturday.

The Centre's efforts to secure the required two-thirds majority for the constitutional amendment have received a boost following indications of support from the DMK, YSRCP and NCP-SP, taking the NDA's estimated tally in the Lok Sabha to around 354 MPs. The estimated tally, however, remains short of the 360 votes required for a two-thirds majority if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting. The Opposition has supported women's reservation but raised objections to linking its implementation with delimitation, demanding that the exercise be based on the latest Census data. The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining SC/ST-reserved seats, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051. (ANI)