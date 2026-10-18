Former Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara picked his playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand, persisting with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers and giving Devdutt Padikkal the number three spot. Shubman Gill will lead the official squad.

Former Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara picked his playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand starting from November 19 onwards. After five T20Is and ODIs each starting from November 22 onwards, India will be playing two important ICC World Test Championship (WTC) matches against NZ, with the first one scheduled from November 19 at Wellington and the second one from November 27 at Christchurch.

Pujara's Playing XI Selection

As per a video posted by Cricinfo, Pujara persists with the opening pair of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal and gives Devdutt Padikkal a number three spot after his heroics in Sri Lanka, where he made two centuries. Skipper Shubman Gill takes his usual number four spot, followed by wicketkeeper-batters Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel at number five and six. The spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be India's sole spin option at number seven, followed by pace bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy at number eight. The tail-end will be formed by Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

Cheteshwar Pujara's playing XI for 1st Test against New Zealand (via Cricinfo): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj; Prasidh Krishna.

India's Official Test Squad Breakdown

The batting line-up features Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan, while Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel provide wicketkeeping options. Pant's availability is subject to fitness clearance In the bowling department, India have included Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj to strengthen the pace attack. The squad also features all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar, alongside spinner Kuldeep Yadav, providing a mix of pace, spin and all-round options.

India’s Test squad:

Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK]*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)