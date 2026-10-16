The BCCI announced India's squad for the New Zealand tour. Shubman Gill will lead the first three ODIs, and Shreyas Iyer will captain the last two. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have been left out of the ODI squad for the five-match series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced India's ODI squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, with Shubman Gill set to lead the side in the first three ODIs and Shreyas Iyer taking over the captaincy for the final two matches.

Gill will lead India in the opening three ODIs before leaving to prepare for the subsequent Test series. Iyer, who has been named vice-captain for the first three matches, will captain the side in the fourth and fifth ODIs.

Notably, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah misses out from the ODI squads but has been named in India's Test squad for the New Zealand tour. Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was part of India's recent home ODI series against the West Indies, has also been left out of the squad.

The five-match ODI series will begin in Auckland on November 4, with the second and third matches scheduled in Wellington and Hamilton, respectively. The final two ODIs will be played in Mount Maunganui on November 13 and 15.

Fast bowler Anshul Kamboj has earned a call-up for the first three matches, while wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra has been included in the squad for the final two ODIs. Prasidh Krishna's selection for the first three ODIs is subject to fitness clearance.

India's batting line-up boasts experienced campaigners Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, alongside Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, offering a blend of experience and depth to the squad.

Meanwhile, India's bowling attack will be spearheaded by Mohammed Siraj, with spin options Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav providing support. Young pacers Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar also feature in the squad.

India's Test Squad for New Zealand Tour

BCCI has also announced the Test squad for the tour, led by Gill, with KL Rahul named vice-captain for the upcoming assignment.

The batting line-up features Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan, while Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel provide wicketkeeping options. Pant's availability is subject to fitness clearance.

In the bowling department, India have included Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj to strengthen the pace attack. The squad also features all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar, alongside spinner Kuldeep Yadav, providing a mix of pace, spin and all-round options.

India's Full Squads for New Zealand Tour

India's ODI squads for New Zealand tour: First three ODIs: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna* and Kuldeep Yadav.

Fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (WK, VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.

India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK]*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

(ANI)