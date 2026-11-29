Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge plans to meet opposition heads to discuss the Centre's delimitation exercise. Meanwhile, DMK, YSRCP, and NCP-SP have extended support to the revised proposals ahead of the upcoming special Parliament session.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday to discuss the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise. Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also likely to accompany him. The meeting comes ahead of the special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation.

Meanwhile, the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill on delimitation received a boost on Saturday after the DMK, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and NCP-SP indicated support for the revised proposals, taking the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) estimated tally in the Lok Sabha to 354 MPs. The NCP-SP, which has eight Lok Sabha MPs, has also indicated support for the revised delimitation proposals. The DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, announced its decision to support the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states, while maintaining that Tamil Nadu's existing share of representation must remain protected.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) took a swipe at DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, referring to him as "Savarkar 2.0", following the DMK's decision to extend support to the proposed Delimitation Bill. In a post on X, TVK IT wing shared an image with a caption, "Stalin, aka Savarkar 2.0". The remark came after Stalin said the DMK had succeeded in protecting Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation for the next 25 years, asserting that the party had approached the delimitation issue with a long-term vision and without being carried away by emotions.

The YSRCP also reiterated its support for the delimitation proposals following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. Speaking after the meeting, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Y.V. Subba Reddy said the party had already supported the earlier Delimitation Bill and reaffirmed its position during the meeting with the Home Minister." Earlier also, when they introduced the Delimitation Bill, we supported it. When Home Minister Amit Shah ji called for a meeting this evening, we reconfirmed the same thing," he said. Highlighting the proposed increase in parliamentary representation in Andhra Pradesh, Subba Reddy said the state's existing 25 Lok Sabha seats would increase to 38 under the proposed 50 per cent expansion. "In Andhra Pradesh, we currently have 25 seats; if they increase by 50%, it will become 38," he said. He added that the party had also requested the Centre to ensure regional balance within the state while undertaking the delimitation exercise. "In the same manner, we have requested within-state regional balance across Rayalaseema, North Coastal, and South Coastal districts," Subba Reddy said. (ANI)