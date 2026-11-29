Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the 151st course cadets at NDA Pune, urging the new officers to uphold the nation's legacy of sacrifice and responsibility as they formally join the Indian Armed Forces to serve the country.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday congratulated the graduating cadets of the National Defence Academy (NDA) on joining the Indian Armed Forces and urged them to uphold the legacy of countless warriors whose sacrifices and selflessness enabled the country to emerge as an independent nation.

Addressing the cadets during the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 151st Course at the Khetarpal Parade Ground in Khadakwasla, Pune, Singh said that while he had attended the event in his capacity as Defence Minister, he wanted to speak to the young officers as a guardian and remind them of the responsibilities that came with wearing the uniform.

"I have come among you to congratulate you on joining the Indian Armed Forces and to share a few thoughts with you. Although I am here in my capacity as the Defence Minister, I would like to speak to you all as a guardian," he said.

Emphasising the responsibility associated with military service, Singh said the training received by the cadets had prepared them for duties beyond their age and experience. He reminded them that wearing the uniform meant carrying a profound responsibility towards the nation.

"While you may be young, the training you have undergone means you are no longer just 'children'; the uniform you wear carries with it a profound responsibility," the Defence Minister said.

He also highlighted the opportunities ahead for the cadets, noting that they would go on to serve the country in different capacities across the three services, with some potentially rising to the highest positions in the defence establishment.

"In the future, you will serve the nation as Lieutenants, Sub-Lieutenants, and Flying Officers; and some of you will go on to serve as the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of the Army Staff, Chief of the Naval Staff, or Chief of the Air Staff," Singh said.

The Defence Minister further reminded the cadets that their service would carry forward a legacy built through the sacrifices of generations of warriors and freedom fighters.

"You must all remember that you are the heirs to a great legacy forged by countless warriors whose sacrifices and selflessness have enabled us to stand here today as an independent nation," he said.

Referring to India's freedom struggle, Singh said the courage and determination demonstrated by freedom fighters continued to inspire the country. He added that the nation's history was also filled with numerous accounts of bravery and heroism beyond the struggle for independence.

"When we discuss the Indian Freedom Struggle, we speak the names of our freedom fighters with immense pride. The valour they demonstrated continues to inspire us to this day," he said.

Highlighting the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by those who fought for the country, Singh said the cadets must remain conscious of the purpose of their service and the significance of their responsibilities.

"Beyond the struggle for independence, there are countless other tales of bravery and heroism. We must, therefore, always remain mindful of whom we serve and the true significance of our duty. It is our responsibility to uphold the legacy for which those great revolutionaries sacrificed everything," he added.