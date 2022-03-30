Pregnant goat raped, tortured to death by 3 in Kerala

A goat that was housed at a motel in Kanhangad Kottacherry died tragically. Three persons, including Senthil, tortured the goat, which was four months pregnant, to unnatural cruelty.

A pregnant goat was rape and tortured to death in Kerala's Kanhangad Kottachery and Senthil, a Tamil Nadu native, was arrested as a result of the event. A search for two other persons who were with him has been initiated. The event occurred on Tuesday night.

A goat that was housed at a motel in Kanhangad Kottacherry died tragically. Three persons, including Senthil, tortured the goat, which was four months pregnant, to unnatural cruelty.

Senthil used to work in a hotel. Senthil and two others were observed tormenting the goat when other hotel employees heard the goat's cry from behind the hotel about 1.30 a.m. yesterday. When they arrived, they spotted three guys rushing over the wall, while Senthil's two colleagues fled. They discovered the pregnant goat had died and had sexually abused markings on the goat's body.

Senthil was captured and turned over to the police by two hotel employees. Senthil's torture, on the other hand, killed a four-month-pregnant goat. Police have increased their efforts to apprehend the two fugitives.

The accused have been charged with unnatural acts under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and section 377 of the IPC, according to the police. According to the reports, if the allegations are proven, the perpetrators may face life in jail or up to ten years in prison. A veterinary surgeon performed post-mortem on the deceased goat.

