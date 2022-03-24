Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kashmir Files blows artist's mind, paints poster of the film with her own blood

    A woman artist was so impressed watching this film that she made the poster of this film with her blood. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri himself informed about this by sharing a tweet and thanked the woman.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 24, 2022, 5:38 PM IST

    The craze to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files is increasing day by day as it aims to narrate the story of the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir in the 1990s, and is touching the hearts of millions of viewers.

    Someone has rightly said that if you want to express your feelings then do what you love the most, which is your passion. The poet writes out his anger, the storyteller creates a story. Similarly, Vidisha’s artist Manju Soni made the entire poster of The Kashmir Files with her own blood. The entire poster is the same as that of the film. But every picture of this poster seems to be making up its own story. Every character is seen speaking.

    Manju said that she heard a lot of discussion about The Kashmir Files, so she had a lot of desire to watch the film. “When I watched the film, my heart and mind got pulled completely and I felt like doing something different. I have made thousands of paintings, but what I saw in this film gave me the idea of doing something new.”

    She got about 10 ml of her blood drawn and with that painted the seven main characters of The Kashmir Files on the sheet and made it a poster.

    “I don't know, maybe it was passion that made this happen,” she said. 

