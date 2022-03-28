Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu man fulfils dream of buying bike of Rs 2.6 lakh with Re 1 coins saved over 3 years

    V Boopathi, 29, scrimped and saved Rs 2.6 lakh in one-rupee coins for more than three years to buy a Bajaj Dominar 400 with the cash.
     

    Tamil Nadu man fulfils dream of buying bike of Rs 2.6 lakh with Re 1 coins saved over 3 years-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Salem, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

    Collecting one-rupee coins over three years helped a youth in Tamil Nadu buy his dream bike from a showroom in Salem on Saturday. The showroom took 10 hours to count the money, which was brought in a van and then offloaded in wheelbarrows.

    V Boopathi, 29, scrimped and saved Rs 2.6 lakh in one-rupee coins for more than three years to buy a Bajaj Dominar 400 with the cash. He would exchange all the currency notes he saved for one-rupee coins at temples, hotels and tea stalls.

    Showroom manager Mahavikranth quoted by Times of India said he was reluctant at first to accept the money in coins, but gave in since he didn’t want to disappoint Boopathi. “The banks would charge Rs 140 as commission for counting 1 lakh (that too in 2,000 denomination). How will they accept it when we give them Rs 2.6 lakh in one-rupee coins,” Mahavikranth asked? “I finally accepted, considering Boopathi’s dream of buying a high-end bike,” he added.

    Boopathi, his four friends and five staff of the showroom counted the coins. Boopathi finally got his bike around 9pm on Saturday.

    Boopathi, a resident of Gandhi Maidan at Ammapet in the city, works as a computer operator in a private company.

    Also a YouTuber, he has posted many videos over the past four years. Boopathi said he had inquired about the cost of the bike three years ago and was told it was Rs 2 lakh.

    “I didn’t have so much money at the time,” Boopathi told TOI. “I decided to save money from the revenue earned from the YouTube channel. I recently inquired about the cost of the bike and learned that it was Rs 2.6 lakh on road now. And I had the amount this time,” he said.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2022, 10:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China anti-India campaign in Maldives debt trap Jaishankar visit

    China's anti-India campaign in the Maldives is a 'trap'

    Pramod Sawant to be sworn-in as Goa CM for second term today, PM Modi to be in attendance-dnm

    Pramod Sawant to be sworn-in as Goa CM for second term today, PM Modi to be in attendance

    Bharat Bandh, Nearly 20 crore formal and informal workers expected to participate in the protest, 10 points

    Bharat Bandh| Nearly 20 crore formal and informal workers expected to participate in the protest: 10 points

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 begins today; guidelines for students, no hijab to be allowed in exam-dnm

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 begins today; guidelines for students, no hijab to be allowed in exam

    From diabetes, TB to stress and infections: Post Covid complications in recovered patients-dnm

    From diabetes, TB to stress and infections: Post Covid complications in recovered patients

    Recent Stories

    football qatar world cup 2022 play-offs Pulisic opens up about worm celebration after hat-trick against Panama snt

    'Captain America' Pulisic opens up about worm celebration after hat-trick against Panama

    China anti-India campaign in Maldives debt trap Jaishankar visit

    China's anti-India campaign in the Maldives is a 'trap'

    Oscars 2022 King Richard Will Smith does the unbelievable punches Chris Rock

    Oscars 2022: 'King Richard' Will Smith punches Chris Rock, later apologises

    Pramod Sawant to be sworn-in as Goa CM for second term today, PM Modi to be in attendance-dnm

    Pramod Sawant to be sworn-in as Goa CM for second term today, PM Modi to be in attendance

    Bharat Bandh, Nearly 20 crore formal and informal workers expected to participate in the protest, 10 points

    Bharat Bandh| Nearly 20 crore formal and informal workers expected to participate in the protest: 10 points

    Recent Videos

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Video Icon
    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya - ycb

    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya

    Video Icon
    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Video Icon