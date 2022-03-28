Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Human eyes, ears, brain, others parts found in containers in Nashik shop

    The human remains have been taken into custody by the forensic team for further investigation. The shop's owner's two sons are physicians, according to the police. It's possible that these portions were saved for medical reasons.

    Nashik, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 5:17 PM IST

    Human remains, including eyeballs, ears, and other pieces of the face, were discovered in a shuttered basement store of a building in the Mumbai Naka neighbourhood of Maharashtra's Nashik city on Monday, police said. The remains were discovered after neighbours in the area notified police late Sunday night to a bad odour emerging from the business for a couple of days.

    "There was a lot of waste stuff in the shop." However, when two plastic canisters were opened, we discovered human ears, brains, eyes, and some face parts, according to an official quoted by the news agency PTI.

    The human remains have been taken into custody by the forensic team for further investigation. The shop's owner's two sons are physicians, according to the police. "It's possible that these portions were saved for medical reasons. However, an investigation into all aspects is underway," a Mumbai Naka police station officer noted.

    According to media reports, police official said, "We have recovered two drums inside the business." The official said when they were opened, human remains were discovered. "Human skulls were among them. There were eyes, ears, and other facial features. Following that, we quickly began the inquiry by summoning a forensic team on the site. The forensic team has been given the found human remains," the official added.

    During the inquiry, authorities met with the business owner, who stated that he knew nothing about the human remains. Details will be provided only when the inquiry is completed. Meanwhile, Nashik Police's Crime Branch has been charged with examining the entire issue.

