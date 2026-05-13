The sudden death of Prateek Yadav has shocked everyone, while a viral old post about his personal life and marriage with Aparna Yadav has sparked controversy and widespread online speculation amid ongoing questions about the cause of his death.

The unexpected death of Prateek Yadav, aged 38, has triggered shock and controversy across political and social circles. Reports suggest he passed away due to a suspected heart attack, though the exact cause is yet to be confirmed. He was the son of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and step-brother of Akhilesh Yadav.

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Viral Old Instagram Post Resurfaces

Following his death, an old Instagram post allegedly written by Prateek Yadav has gone viral online. The post contains strong remarks against his wife, BJP leader Aparna Yadav, sparking fresh debate on social media. The resurfacing of this note has led to widespread speculation and renewed discussions around their personal relationship.

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Marriage and Personal Allegations

Prateek Yadav and Aparna Yadav got married in 2011. Aparna currently serves as the Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission. The viral post allegedly claims personal disputes and emotional stress in their marriage, though no official verification of these claims has been made by either side.

Also Read: Who Was Mulayam Singh Yadav’s First Wife? All About Malti Devi and Her Life

Final Hours and Ongoing Investigation

According to reports, Prateek Yadav was brought to a hospital around 6:15 AM but was declared dead on arrival. While initial reports point to a heart attack, authorities have stated that the exact cause will be confirmed after the post-mortem. His sudden death has left the Yadav family and supporters in deep shock.