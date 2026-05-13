Prateek Yadav, son of the late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, has passed away at the age of 38 in Lucknow. Following his shocking death, attention has turned to his last social media post, which featured him flying a private jet, showcasing his life as a fitness expert and businessman away from politics.

Prateek Yadav, son of late Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, died in Lucknow on Wednesday. He was 38. According to officials, Prateek Yadav died at Lucknow’s Civil Hospital.

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Amidst the shocking death of the second youngest son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, eyes have shifted to the social media footprint left behind by Prateek Yadav. Prateek Yadav, a fitness expert and businessman, expressed interest in flying in addition to his other pursuits in an enigmatic last post.

In addition to being a well-known bodybuilder and car enthusiast, he started flying private aircraft as a pastime. The last post illustrates some of his hobbies outside of politics. Many of his followers expressed amazement at his ability to manage the private jet in the video. His skill to manoeuvre the private plane in the video surprised a lot of his fans. Some of his hobbies outside of politics are highlighted in this post.

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Stayed Out Of Politics

Prateek adhered to his 2017 pledge to stay out of politics at all costs, even online. He only used social media for his business and fitness pursuits; his stepbrother Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, BJP politician Aparna Yadav, handled state politics.

Samajwadi Party, in an X post, mentioned the development as “extremely heartbreaking".

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