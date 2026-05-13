Who Was Mulayam Singh Yadav’s First Wife? All About Malti Devi and Her Life
Malti Devi, first wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav, lived a quiet life away from politics. A mother to Akhilesh Yadav, she faced serious health issues and passed away in 2003, leaving behind an emotional legacy within the Yadav family.
Early Life and Marriage
Mulayam Singh Yadav’s first wife, Malti Devi, came from a modest rural background in Uttar Pradesh. She married Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1957 at a very young age in an arranged marriage. After marriage, she settled in Saifai, Etawah, where the Yadav family began building its early roots and future political journey.
Mother of Akhilesh Yadav
Malti Devi and Mulayam Singh Yadav had one son, Akhilesh Yadav, who later rose to become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. She played an important role in the early family life before health issues changed her personal journey. Her son often remained closely connected to her legacy and memories.
Health Struggles and Isolation
After the birth of her son, Malti Devi reportedly suffered severe health complications that left her bedridden for many years. Due to her condition, she stayed away from public life and political activities. Her life became largely private, with limited public appearances as the family’s political influence grew in Uttar Pradesh.
Final Years and Legacy
Malti Devi passed away in May 2003 after a long illness. Her death was a deeply emotional moment for the Yadav family. Though she lived a quiet and private life, she is remembered as an important part of the early foundation of the family that later became a major force in Indian politics.
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