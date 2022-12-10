Post MCD results, Delhi BJP claims AAP trying to lure its leaders, councillors

The BJP Delhi held a press conference which was addressed by party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala. The BJP leaders claimed that Monika Pant was approached by AAP leader Shikha Garg who tried to lure her into joining the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party have been engaged in a political battle recently, and now the saffron party accuses the Kejriwal-led party of attempting to persuade a BJP leader to defect to its ranks.

Poonawalla stated during a news conference held at the BJP office in New Delhi that the AAP is attempting to recruit its council members for the mayoral race.

The BJP leader said that Ward 206 Councilwoman Monika Panth presented a call log as evidence in support of the assertion. He said that after gathering CCTV video, the party will file a complaint with the Anti Corruption Branch.

Poonawala stated, "The BJP won 104 seats in the MCD elections. As a result, AAP is currently attempting to purchase our councillors while also enticing BJP leaders to join his party. Although he accuses others of corruption, his own party is the most corrupt."

BJP Delhi spokesperson Harish Khuranna said that Arvind Kejriwal's “agent” Shikha Garg is luring BJP councillors. The Delhi BJP spokesman issued a warning to Arvind Kejriwal, saying, "It is a warning to Arvind Kejriwal. They are BJP’s councillors and not AAP councillors who will get sold. Don’t try to lure BJP councillors. AAP might be up for sale, BJP can’t get sold.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election. Arvind Kejriwal's party won 134 seats in the 250-ward MCD. The BJP won 104 and the Congress came a distant third with just nine seats. Others got it three.

