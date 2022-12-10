YRS Congress' Twitter hacked, efforts to restore underway

Andhra Pradesh Chief Digital Director Devender Reddy said that efforts were underway to regain control of the YSR Congress Party's Twitter handle while confirming the hacking incident. "We complained to Twitter, and they are investigating. It is anticipated that it will be resolved soon," he said.

The Twitter account of Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress party was hacked on Saturday morning. According to reports, in addition to the profile picture on the handle, some unusual images were also posted, which were used for cryptocurrency trading. Some posts also included images of Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

The hackers uploaded images of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used in cryptocurrency trading.

Several posts from other accounts were reposted. "Apes, Happy Thanksgiving! The Trial will begin this Christmas," one of the tweets read, "BAYC x SuperPlastic has arrived! It was well worth the wait! another one read.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Digital Director Devender Reddy said that efforts were underway to regain control of the YSR Congress Party's Twitter handle while confirming the hacking incident.

"We complained to Twitter, and they are investigating. It is anticipated that it will be resolved soon," he added.

On October 1, Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party's Twitter account was also hacked.

Also read: Miscreants hack Jal Shakti ministry, Swacch Bharat Mission's Twitter handle; probe underway

Also read: Twitter impersonators will be permanently suspended without a warning: Elon Musk

Also read: Karan Johar quits Twitter: Filmmaker says he wants more positive energies - Check out his last tweet