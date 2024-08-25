Porn video runs on ad board at popular Delhi market, civic body suspects hacking

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The incident came to light after passers-by spotted the video being run on one of the LED screens put up for advertisements in H Block of Connaught Place, one of Delhi's popular markets.
     

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 11:26 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 25, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

    Delhi Police has registered an FIR after a porn video was displayed on a digital advertisement board in the Connaught Place area, officials said on Saturday. The area is governed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which said in a statement that it may be an instance of someone "hacking" the screen with cutting-edge technology.

    According to the government, the issue gained attention on Thursday night when onlookers saw the film playing on one of the LED displays set up for commercials in Connaught Place's H Block. A police officer stated that the brief video clip was eventually taken off from the board with the assistance of NDMC representatives. According to the NDMC, it runs two different kinds of panels in the regions it oversees: interactive touchscreen panels and panels for advertisements.

    ”Both panels are of international standard and controlled by a server which is completely secured with a firewall and antivirus. We are also providing hotspots free of cost for public usage in the NDMC areas,” the statement read.

    The civic organisation described this occurrence as "one of its kind" and stated that it is investigating the method used to compromise the firewall. According to the NDMC, it has installed billboards in fifty sites that fall under its purview.

    It was mentioned that just one of these sites had a compromised board, and that the other locations were unaffected. It was suggested that the specific LED board may have been compromised "using some advance technique," which the municipal body is "trying to find out."

    According to the police officer, a case has been filed under the applicable BNS provisions, and investigations are underway to identify the individuals responsible for the incident. Located in the centre of the nation's capital, Connaught Place is a well-known and historically significant business district that has one of the busiest marketplaces.

