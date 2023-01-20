Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Will expose political conspiracy today': WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh says athletes want him sacked

    On Thursday night, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met the agitated wrestlers in a meeting that lasted four hours but failed to make a headway. The minister urged the protesters to wait as the ministry has sought a response from the federation.

    Political conspiracy WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says athletes want him sacked AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 9:37 AM IST

    Wrestling body chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday (January 20) said the charges against him are a part of "political conspiracy". For the past few days, the wrestling body chief has been facing #MeToo allegations. "This is a political conspiracy against me. There is an attempt to malign women wrestlers and the sport," he said, adding he will address a press conference at 12 noon and expose those behind these claims.

    Famous Indian wrestlers have been staging a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar for the past two days against the WFI president, accusing him of sexual exploitation and intimidation, and demanding that the federation be disbanded. 

    Also read: Joshimath land subsidence: No further widening of cracks in last 3 days, says top Uttarakhand govt official

    On Thursday night, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met the agitated wrestlers in a meeting that lasted four hours but failed to make a headway. The minister urged the protesters to wait as the ministry has sought a response from the federation.

    The wrestlers are not ready to settle at anything less than resignation of the WFI president.

    Also read: Bengal teacher recruitment scam: CBI court rejects Partha Chatterjee's bail plea; extends judicial custody

    Addressing the gathering, Babita Phogat, a champion wrestler and BJP leader said that the WFI chief and other officials must be held accountable for the alleged sexual exploitation of several athletes and "harassment of wrestlers by the WFI through its arbitrary rules and regulations".

    Vinesh Phogat had earlier said that trainers who are favourites of the WFI mistreat women and harass them. According to a tweet from Babita, a deputy director in the Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Department and a former wrestler, "I have assured them that the government is with them. I will try that their issues are resolved today."

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2023, 9:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Over the next 10-20 years, India will be the fastest growing of the big economies: Expert

    Over the next 10-20 years, India will be the fastest growing of the big economies: Expert

    Joshimath land subsidence: No further widening of cracks in last 3 days, says top Uttarakhand govt official AJR

    Joshimath land subsidence: No further widening of cracks in last 3 days, says top Uttarakhand govt official

    66 women army officers cleared for command roles; promoted to Colonel rank

    66 women army officers cleared for command roles; promoted to Colonel rank

    Bengal teacher recruitment scam: CBI court rejects Partha Chatterjee's bail plea; extends judicial custody AJR

    Bengal teacher recruitment scam: CBI court rejects Partha Chatterjee's bail plea; extends judicial custody

    Revolutionary move by Kerala; menstruation and maternity leave for girl students in all universities

    Revolutionary move by Kerala; menstruation and maternity leave for girl students in all universities

    Recent Stories

    Over the next 10-20 years, India will be the fastest growing of the big economies: Expert

    Over the next 10-20 years, India will be the fastest growing of the big economies: Expert

    Get ready to RUN; Ghostface is out again for a killing spree: Scream 6 trailer out featuring Courteney Cox RBA

    Get ready to RUN; Ghostface is out again for a killing spree: Watch Scream 6 trailer featuring Courteney Cox

    Urfi Javed in Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Cardi B's favourite brand Mugler; actress wears outfit worth Rs 2 Lakh RBA

    Urfi Javed in Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Cardi B's favourite brand Mugler; actress wears outfit worth Rs 2 Lakh

    Joshimath land subsidence: No further widening of cracks in last 3 days, says top Uttarakhand govt official AJR

    Joshimath land subsidence: No further widening of cracks in last 3 days, says top Uttarakhand govt official

    66 women army officers cleared for command roles; promoted to Colonel rank

    66 women army officers cleared for command roles; promoted to Colonel rank

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon