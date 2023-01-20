Joshimath land subsidence: No further widening of cracks in last 3 days, says top Uttarakhand govt official

The current discharge of water in Joshimath is 150 LPM. The relief camps has a total of 615 rooms with a capacity of 2,190 people and Pipalkoti has 491 rooms with a capacity of 2,205 people and so far the cracks have been noticed in 849 buildings.

Secretary of Disaster Management Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha has said that the gauge meters installed by the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) to measure the cracks in the buildings in the holy town Chamoli, Uttarakhand have indicated no increase in the width of the cracks in the last three days.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha said, "The crack meters installed by CBRI to measure the cracks in the buildings have indicated no increase in the width of the cracks in the last three days. This is a positive sign."

He further said that various kinds of work are being done in the disaster-affected Joshimath town.

The Secretary of Disaster Management also informed about the meeting held with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Finance, Urban Development, Secretary Disaster Management and said that the CM was updated about the work done by various central government and state government technical institutions.

"He (CM Dhami) instructed that the disaster management work should be done with full promptness. He said that there will be no shortage of funds in the works of disaster management in Joshimath. In the meeting, the Urban Development Department was instructed to prepare effective urban town planning in each district. Instructions have also been given for effective arrangement of drainage and sewer systems in hill towns," Dr Sinha said.

He also said that the Chamoli district administration is carrying out survey work in Joshimath promptly. The district administration is also holding consultations with the displaced.

Additional Secretary Disaster Management, Director Uttarakhand Landslide Management and Mitigation Institute, Director Wadia Institute, Director IIRS Dehradun, Director NIH and Director IITR were also present in the press conference.