Haripad police have seized around 45 kg of whale vomit, also known as ambergris, during a raid in Pallippad Naduvattom. They are now on the lookout for a Kayamkulam man named Nitheesh, who is a known goon.

ALAPPUZHA: Police in Haripad have seized a massive haul of ambergris, also known as whale vomit, estimated to be worth crores, during a raid conducted at a rented house in Pallippad Naduvattom. The operation led to the recovery of around 45 kg of the rare and highly valuable substance, which is believed to have significant illegal trade value in the market.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to officials, the seizure was made after receiving specific inputs, leading the police team to the location. The house where the ambergris was found had been rented by a man identified as Nitheesh, a resident of Kayamkulam. However, he was not present at the time of the raid. Only his wife was reportedly at home when the police arrived at the scene.

Kerala Tragedy: Family Hit By Unexpected Second Loss As Grief Deepens Further!

Following the seizure, police have launched a search operation for Nitheesh, who is reportedly a known local goon with prior criminal associations. Authorities suspect his involvement in the possession and possible trafficking of the contraband substance.

The investigation is currently underway, and officials are probing how such a large quantity of ambergris was stored and intended to be used or sold. Further details are awaited as the case develops.

Python: Slithering Surprise Inside Kerala Mobile Shop Stuns Owner! (WATCH)