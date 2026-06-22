A python was found inside a glass display case at a mobile shop in Koorachundu Mele Angadi. The shop owner spotted the snake, and locals helped catch it before handing it over to Forest Department officials. How the snake got into the busy shop has left everyone wondering.

Koorachund: A python turned up at the 'Oxon' mobile shop in Koorachundu Mele Angadi, giving everyone a huge surprise. The shop's owner, Shamir, was busy preparing a bill for a customer when he noticed some movement inside a glass display case. When he looked closer, he was shocked to see a python coiled up inside the showcase.

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After spotting the python, the owner and the customer immediately called the Forest Department. Soon, a crowd of locals gathered at the spot. People from the neighbourhood worked together and safely captured the snake. They then informed the Kakkayam Forest Office. Officials from the Kakkayam station arrived, and the locals handed the python over to them.

The incident has become a major talking point in the area. Everyone is curious about how the python managed to get inside a glass case in such a busy mobile shop.

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