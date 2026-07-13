Two minor boys died and two are missing after four children were swept away in the Yamuna River in Delhi. The bodies of two boys were recovered in a joint search operation, which was suspended overnight and is set to resume.

Two minor boys died after four children were swept away by the strong current while bathing in the Yamuna River near Thokar No. 24 in Hiranki village under the Alipur police station limits in Outer North Delhi. According to the Delhi Fire Service, a joint search operation by the Delhi Fire Service, NDRF and other agencies recovered the bodies of two boys, while the search for the remaining two was suspended late at night due to darkness and is set to resume on Monday morning.

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Search and Recovery Operation

Following an extensive search that lasted several hours, rescue teams recovered the bodies of two of the boys. Due to poor visibility caused by darkness, the search operation was suspended at around 10:30 PM.

Authorities Issue Warning

Local authorities have cordoned off the area and are advising residents to avoid venturing into the river, especially given the dangerous water levels and strong currents. (ANI)