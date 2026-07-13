Ahmedabad set a Guinness World Record by planting 3.61 lakh saplings in one hour using the Miyawaki method. The drive, part of a larger green initiative, saw over 25,000 volunteers planting 35 indigenous species to boost urban biodiversity.

Ahmedabad has achieved a new milestone in environmental conservation by creating a Guinness World Record through a massive plantation drive. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) planted 3.61 lakh saplings in one hour using the Miyawaki method at Bhadaj, setting a new world record.

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More than 25,000 volunteers participated in the mega campaign, which was conducted across an area of around 76,000 square metres. The drive witnessed the plantation of 35 different indigenous species, aimed at enhancing urban greenery and promoting sustainable development.

High-Profile Support for Green Drive

The campaign is part of a larger initiative to plant 1.25 crore trees across the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency and 50 lakh trees within the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation area. The historic event was held in the presence and guidance of Union Home and Cooperation Minister and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha MP Amit Shah. The programme was attended by the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, state BJP president, Minister for Urban Development and Urban Housing, Mayor, Chief Secretary, Municipal Commissioner, senior officials and other dignitaries.

Massive Community Participation

AMC officials, school board representatives, BAPS volunteers, CREDAI members, police personnel, NCC cadets, NGOs, educational institutions, social organisations and citizens actively participated in the plantation drive.

A Step Towards a Sustainable Future

AMC stated that the initiative is not just a world record but a significant step towards creating a greener, cleaner and more sustainable Ahmedabad. The civic body highlighted that the use of native plant species will help strengthen urban biodiversity and provide a healthier environment for future generations.

With this achievement, Ahmedabad has marked a significant contribution towards global environmental conservation and sustainable urban development.