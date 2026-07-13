A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Delhi's Badarpur area, allegedly over a romantic relationship. The victim was reportedly lured to the spot by the girl's brother. Police have apprehended two accused and an investigation is underway.

A 17-year-old boy was killed after being stabbed multiple times in the Molarband area of Delhi's Badarpur, police said. According to police, the incident took place in the Molarband locality, where the teenager sustained fatal stab injuries. He was rushed for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries. Police have apprehended two accused in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder and the sequence of events leading to the incident, police added.

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'He was my only son': Father demands justice

Jagmohan Singh, the father of 17-year-old Yash, who was stabbed to death in Delhi's Badarpur area, demanded justice for his son, saying the teenager was his only child. Speaking to ANI, Jagmohan Singh said, "My son's name is Yash, and he was 17 years old. He was in Class 12. I don't know what happened. He left the house at around 6:30-6:45 pm. He had gone with a friend to get fuel. About ten minutes later, I received a call informing me that he was in the hospital. When I reached the hospital, he had already passed away."

He alleged that his son was attacked with a knife and appealed for strict action against those responsible. "We want justice. He was my only son. I do private work and I am from Himachal Pradesh. All I want is that whatever happened to my son should also happen to them (the perpetrators)," he said.

Police Investigation Reveals Motive

According to the police, at around 8 pm on Sunday, Badarpur Police received information through DD No. 94A about a stabbing near Pandey Medical Store on Gali No. 4, 40-Foot Road, Molarband. A police team immediately reached the spot and began an investigation. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the 17-year-old victim was in a romantic relationship with a young woman. It is alleged that the woman's brother called him to the location under the pretext of talking.

The teenager arrived with three of his friends, where an argument broke out with members of the other group who were already present. As the dispute escalated, the accused repeatedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, inflicting multiple stab wounds to his chest and abdomen. With the help of local residents, the injured teenager was immediately taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Despite the doctors' best efforts, he died during treatment.

Following the incident, the crime team inspected the scene and collected evidence. Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of law and initiated an investigation. (ANI)