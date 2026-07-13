In two separate anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada and Kanker districts, security forces recovered a huge cache of arms, explosives, a gold biscuit, cash, and electronic gadgets, dealing a major blow to the insurgents' network.

Major Haul in Dantewada

Security forces recovered arms, explosives, cash and a gold biscuit worth around Rs 18 lakh during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, officials said. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, security personnel launched a search operation in the forests of Todma village under the Barsur police station limits. During the operation, the forces seized a 116-gram gold biscuit worth around Rs 16 lakh, Rs 2 lakh in cash, an INSAS rifle, 16 INSAS magazines, four AK-47 magazines, 23 SLR magazines, five 12-bore guns and three BGL launchers.

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The security personnel also recovered a large quantity of explosives and bomb-making materials, including tiffin bombs, pipe bombs, arrow bombs, grenades, two country-made mortars, gelatin sticks, detonators, Cordex wire and pressure cookers. In addition, medicines, uniform fabric and other materials believed to be used by Naxal cadres were recovered during the search operation. Officials said the recovery is a significant blow to the logistical network of the Naxals operating in the region.

Naxal Dump Busted in Kanker

Meanwhile, Security forces recovered weapons and Naxal-related materials from a Naxal dump during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, officials said. The recovery was made during a search operation carried out in the forest and hilly terrain between Alparas and Gumchur villages near the Kanker-Narayanpur district border under the Koylibeda Police Station limits.

During the operation, security personnel seized two .303 rifles along with ammunition, a laptop, a tablet, three wireless batteries, a radio set, two Naxal uniforms, five pouches, two chargers and a battery. The forces also recovered Naxal literature and other materials believed to have been used by Naxal cadres. Officials said the recovery is part of the ongoing anti-Naxal operations being conducted in the region to dismantle the insurgents' infrastructure and logistical network. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)