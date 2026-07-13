Gariaband police in Chhattisgarh have arrested two interstate drug smugglers, seizing 44 kg of cannabis. The accused were transporting the drugs from Odisha to Rajasthan, cleverly concealing the contraband within the frames of their scooters.

In a significant crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Gariaband police have arrested two interstate drug smugglers for allegedly transporting cannabis concealed within their two-wheelers, an official said. The two smugglers were using scooters to transport a massive haul of cannabis from Odisha to Rajasthan.

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Unique Smuggling Method

Bindranawagarh Officer-In-Charge (OIC) Guleshwari Nareti confirmed the recovery and highlighted the sophisticated methods employed by the accused to avoid police detection. "This is a unique incident involving the use of scooters to transport cannabis from Odisha to Rajasthan. The contraband was cleverly concealed within various parts of the vehicles to evade suspicion during transit," said OIC Guleshwari Nareti.

44 Kg Cannabis Recovered

According to police officials, the operation was uncovered during a routine check. Upon dismantling parts of the two scooters, officers recovered approximately 44 kg of cannabis hidden inside the vehicle frames and storage compartments.

The arrested individuals are currently being interrogated to determine the extent of the interstate network and to identify other members of the syndicate involved in this supply chain. A case has been registered against the accused. (ANI)