    Police arrests 25-year-old for threat call to Mumbai airport; Official says suspect inspired by web series

    The caller, identified as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh (25) of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) terror group, threatened to blow up the airport. After receiving the threat call, all agencies at the airport were alerted.

    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 6:15 PM IST

    Mumbai Police have arrested a caller from the Govandi neighbourhood after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport received a threat call on Monday, February 6. The caller, identified as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh (25) of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) terror group, threatened to blow up the airport.

    The accused is suspected of making the threat call after being inspired by social media or a web series. Police are also investigating whether anyone person got the call done through him. As the suspect constantly changes his statements, the police doubt the accused is mentally ill. After receiving the threat call, all agencies at the airport were alerted. 

    The police said, "The Mumbai Police and other agencies at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were placed on alert after receiving a threat call on Monday. The caller identified himself as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh, a member of the terror organisation Indian Mujahideen."

    According to Mumbai Police, after receiving the call, security at the airport was immediately beefed up, and agencies were alerted to keep a close eye on any suspicious movement.

    On February 3, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) received a letter from an unidentified individual claiming to be a Talibani member and threatening to carry out a terror attack in Mumbai, as per reports. 

    "The sender of the threat email identified himself as a Talibani. He said there would be a terror attack in Mumbai," Mumbai Police sources said.

    In January, Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai received a threatening call from an unknown caller who threatened to blow up the school. A call was received on the school's landline at 4:30 pm, said Mumbai Police. The caller claimed that a time bomb had been planted at the school.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2023, 6:20 PM IST
