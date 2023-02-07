Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai airport gets threat call from Indian Mujahideen; agencies put on high alert

    The security at the airport was immediately beefed up after they received the call and agencies were alerted to keep a close watch on every suspicious movement. The police stated that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

    Mumbai police and other probe agencies were put on high alert at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after a threat call was received on Monday (February 6). According to police, the caller introduced himself as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh and as a member of the terror outfit- Indian Mujahideen.

    In a statement, the police said, "Mumbai Police and other agencies at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were put on alert after receiving a threat call on Monday. Caller introduced himself as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh and as a member of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen."

    According to information received from Mumbai Police, the security at the airport was immediately beefed up after they received the call and agencies were alerted to keep a close watch on every suspicious movement. The police stated that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.
     
    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on February 3, received an email from an unidentified individual claiming to be a Talibani member threatening to carry out a terror attack in Mumbai.

    Earlier in January, Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai received a threat call in which the unknown caller threatened to blow up the school. According to Mumbai Police, a call was received at 4:30 pm on the landline of the school. The caller claimed to have planted a time bomb at the school.

