PM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as he leads International Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarters: WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (June 21) lead the celebrations of the International Yoga Day 2023 at the UN headquarters in New York city. PM Modi was seen doing Yoga asanas as thousands of people watch and try to do the same with him.

PM Modi paid respect to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at North Lawn Gardens of UN headquarters in New York. The event was attended by personalities and influencers from all walks of life, including diplomats, officials, academicians, health professionals, technocrats, industry leaders, media personalities, artists, spiritual leaders, yoga practitioners, among others.

Watch the video here:

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Yoga means to united, says PM Narendra Modi during Yoga Day 2023 celebrations in US. We have gathered here at the meeting point of entire humanity. I am delighted to see you all and thank you all for coming."

PM Modi made his address at the lawns of the United Nations headquarters where he arrived to lead a special Yoga programme on the 9th International Yoga Day.

"Yoga is an ancient Indian tradition and is free from copyrights, patents and royalty. It is adaptable irrespective of your age or gender. It is flexible as you can practice it at home, work or even during transit," PM Modi said.

"It can be performed alone, with a group, or with a teacher. Yoga is truly universal. When we do Yoga we feel physically fit and mentally calm," he added.

In December 2014, the United Nation proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga after it was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.