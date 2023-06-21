Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yoga is free and flexible, unifying and universal: PM Modi's message at Yoga Day 2023 UN event (WATCH)

    Yoga Day 2023: Several personalities and influencers from all walks of life, including diplomats, officials, academicians, health professionals, technocrats, industry leaders, media personalities, artists, spiritual leaders, yoga practitioners, among others attended the event.

    PM Modi on Yoga Day 2023 highlights: Celebrations begin ahead of special Yoga session led by PM Modi
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 6:12 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (June 21) lead the celebrations of the International Yoga Day 2023 at the UN headquarters in New York city. PM Modi was seen doing Yoga asanas as thousands of people watch and try to do the same with him.

    Ahead of addressing the gathering, PM Modi paid respect to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at North Lawn Gardens of UN headquarters in New York. In December 2014, the United Nnation proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga after it was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.

    PM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as he leads International Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarters: WATCH

    Here are key highlights from PM Modi's speech:

    We have gathered here at the meeting point of entire humanity. I am delighted to see you all and thank you all for coming.

    I am told that almost every nationality is represented here today. Yoga means to unite, so you are coming together is an expression of another form of Yoga.

    Yoga comes from India and it is a very old tradition. Yoga is free from copyrights, patents and free from royalty payments.

    Last year the entire world came together to support India's proposal to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets. It is wonderful to see the entire world come together again for Yoga.

    Let us use the power of Yoga not only to be healthy, happy but also to be kind to ourselves and to each other.

    Let us use the power of Yoga to build bridges of friendship, a peaceful world and a cleaner, greener and sustainable future. Let us join hands together to realise the goal of One Earth, One Family, One Future.

    Yoga is a way of life. A holistic approach to health and well-being. A way to mindfulness in thoughts and actions.

    A way to live in harmony with self, with others and with nature.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 6:38 PM IST
