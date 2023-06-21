Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's US Visit: Prime Minister leads International Yoga Day 2023 celebration at US (WATCH LIVE)

    With participants hailing from over 180 countries, the Yoga Day program symbolizes the worldwide embrace of this significant occasion, as they come together to join the Prime Minister.

    PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi to lead International Yoga Day 2023 celebration at US (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 5:41 PM IST

    In a matter of moments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the lead in commemorating the 9th International Yoga Day at the United Nations headquarters in the city. The grand Yoga Day celebration is scheduled to take place at the North Lawn of the UN Headquarters, embracing the theme of 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to promote unity and peace.

    Esteemed guests including Csaba Kőrösi, the President of the UN General Assembly, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, and an array of diplomats and officials from the UN are expected to grace the event with their presence.

    Prior to his participation in the Yoga Day event in New York, Prime Minister Modi delivered a video message. Expressing his gratitude, the Prime Minister stated, "The historic and unprecedented convergence of over 180 countries in response to India's call is truly remarkable."

    He also fondly recollected the overwhelming support garnered in 2014 when the proposal for International Yoga Day was presented at the UN General Assembly.

    The event will witness the attendance of distinguished personalities and influencers from diverse backgrounds, including diplomats, officials, academicians, health professionals, technocrats, industry leaders, media personalities, artists, spiritual leaders, and yoga practitioners. Participants from more than 180 countries will join the Prime Minister in the Yoga Day program, reflecting the global embrace of this occasion.

    Prominent personalities who will be joining PM Modi for Yoga Day include famous Hollywood actor Richard Gere, award-winning Indian chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna, and Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group.

    For more coverage on Yoga Day 2023, CLICK HERE

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 6:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi on Yoga Day 2023 highlights: Celebrations begin ahead of special Yoga session led by PM Modi AJR

    Yoga Day 2023: May everyone be happy, healthy - PM Modi's message to all from US (WATCH)

    PM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as he leads International Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarters: WATCH AJR

    PM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as he leads International Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarters: WATCH

    Senior citizens in Karnataka can soon enter govt-managed temples directly

    Senior citizens in Karnataka can soon enter govt-managed temples directly

    Yoga Day 2023: From Richard Gere to Ricky Kej Prominent personalities to join PM Modi's Yoga session

    Yoga Day 2023: From Richard Gere to Ricky Kej... Prominent personalities to join PM Modi's Yoga session

    WB Panchayat polls: Calcutta high court orders CBI probe into violence AJR

    WB Panchayat polls: Calcutta high court orders CBI probe into violence

    Recent Stories

    MI7 Dead Reckoning 7 reasons to watch Tom Cruise in action! (MAH)

    MI7: Dead Reckoning- 7 reasons to watch Tom Cruise in action!

    PM Modi on Yoga Day 2023 highlights: Celebrations begin ahead of special Yoga session led by PM Modi AJR

    Yoga Day 2023: May everyone be happy, healthy - PM Modi's message to all from US (WATCH)

    PM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as he leads International Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarters: WATCH AJR

    PM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as he leads International Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarters: WATCH

    MS Dhoni's determination and commitment shine through amidst knee injury osf

    CSK CEO lauds MS Dhoni's commitment and leadership during IPL 2023 despite knee injury

    Jubilee Season 2: Here's everything you need to know about cast, release date, synopsis and more ADC

    Jubilee Season 2: Here's everything you need to know about cast, release date, synopsis and more

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon