PM Modi's US Visit: Prime Minister leads International Yoga Day 2023 celebration at US (WATCH LIVE)

With participants hailing from over 180 countries, the Yoga Day program symbolizes the worldwide embrace of this significant occasion, as they come together to join the Prime Minister.

In a matter of moments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the lead in commemorating the 9th International Yoga Day at the United Nations headquarters in the city. The grand Yoga Day celebration is scheduled to take place at the North Lawn of the UN Headquarters, embracing the theme of 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to promote unity and peace.

Esteemed guests including Csaba Kőrösi, the President of the UN General Assembly, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, and an array of diplomats and officials from the UN are expected to grace the event with their presence.

Prior to his participation in the Yoga Day event in New York, Prime Minister Modi delivered a video message. Expressing his gratitude, the Prime Minister stated, "The historic and unprecedented convergence of over 180 countries in response to India's call is truly remarkable."

He also fondly recollected the overwhelming support garnered in 2014 when the proposal for International Yoga Day was presented at the UN General Assembly.

The event will witness the attendance of distinguished personalities and influencers from diverse backgrounds, including diplomats, officials, academicians, health professionals, technocrats, industry leaders, media personalities, artists, spiritual leaders, and yoga practitioners. Participants from more than 180 countries will join the Prime Minister in the Yoga Day program, reflecting the global embrace of this occasion.

Prominent personalities who will be joining PM Modi for Yoga Day include famous Hollywood actor Richard Gere, award-winning Indian chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna, and Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group.

