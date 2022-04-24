PM Modi to visit J&K, first visit since scrapping article 370

High security is in place ahead of the visit of the PM Modi since the UT witnessed two terror attacks in 48 hours.

Since scrapping Artice 370, for the first time, Prime Minister Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday to announce development projects worth Rs 20,000 crore. As per reports, he will address the gram sabha's representatives (village bodies) across the nation to mark the National Panchayati Raj Day. High security is in place ahead of the visit of the PM Modi since the UT witnessed two terror attacks in 48 hours.

Two terrorists were killed in the Sunjwan area of Jammu after a bus with security personnel on board was attacked. It is believed the terrorists are from Afghanistan or Pakistan. Dilbag Singh, J&K's director general of police Friday, stated that they were a part of a big conspiracy to sabotage PM Modi's visit to the union territory.

On Saturday, two terrorists were killed in Kashmir's Kulgam.

Key pointers on the PM's visit:

1) PM Modi's visit to the UT is the first since scrapping article 370, it is assumed to be the most significant.

2) In the recent encounters, ahead of PM Modi's visit, the security in the union territory has been tightened.

3) April 24, 1993, marks a defining moment in the history of decentralisation of power to the grassroots, with the institutionalisation of Panchayati Raj through the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992, which went into effect on that date.



4) Jammu's Panchayat Palli has been nominated for the Panchayati Raj Diwas event for 2022 and an exhibition showcasing the latest creatives to improve the income and productivity of the farmers, sarpanches and village

5) The PMO office, in its statement, read that the government has been aiming to bring wide-ranging reforms to significantly improve governance and ease of living for the people at an unprecedented pace since the 'constitutional reforms' of August 2019.

6) PM Modi is scheduled to launch an improved initiative called Amrit Sarovar, which aims to develop and revive 75 water bodies in every nation district.

7) Further, PM will also inaugurate the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel, a major project in developing J&K worth Rs 3,100 crore. The tunnel has state-of-the-art twin tubes, an exhaust system, and various other features that make it an 'all-weather' transportation route.

8) The length of the Qazigund tunnel is 8.45 kilometres. It shortens the road distance between Banihal in Jammu province and Qazigund in south Kashmir by 16 kilometres and cuts travel time by about an hour and a half.



9) The tunnel would aid in establishing an all-weather connection between Jammu and Kashmir by bringing the two regions closer.

10) The Prime Minister will lay the foundation for three road packages of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. They are for constructing a four-lane and a six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Katra-Amritsar Expressway.

