Here's why UK PM Boris Johnson felt like Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan

    "I'd like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for the warm welcome. When I arrived, I felt like Sachin Tendulkar and also like Amitabh Bachchan since there were hoardings everywhere," he stated, addressing PM Modi as his "khaas dost."

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    On the second day of a two-day tour to India, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm reception he received a day earlier in the latter's home state of Gujarat.

    Johnson spent his first day in India in Gujarat, where he was greeted by dancers and large billboards on his way from the airport to his hotel.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting British colleague Boris Johnson conducted extended talks on Friday, with the goal of expanding collaboration in sectors such as defence, trade, and clean energy.

    On Friday, he had in-depth conversations about the UK and India's strategic defence, diplomatic, and economic collaboration, with the goal of strengthening ties and expanding security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

    "They (the people of Gujarat) made us feel really welcome. It was truly fantastic. I've never witnessed such a happy welcome," the British Prime Minister stated.

    "I would not have received the same welcome anyplace else on the planet. It was incredible to witness your (Prime Minister Modi's) home state for the first time," Johnson added. The British Prime Minister paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi earlier today by laying a wreath at Raj Ghat.

    Prior to the negotiations, the UK stated that it will provide India the best of British know-how on producing battle-winning aircraft, as well as help the country's needs for new technologies to respond to threats in the Indian Ocean.

